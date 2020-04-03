Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,499 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Franklin Resources worth $112,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

BEN stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

