Geode Capital Management LLC Has $104.29 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,758 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Steel Dynamics worth $104,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $80,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

