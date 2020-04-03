Geode Capital Management LLC Has $111.69 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Brown & Brown worth $111,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

