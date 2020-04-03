Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Nordson worth $106,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $244,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,666.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

