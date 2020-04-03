Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $100,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.89.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

