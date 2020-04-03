Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,377 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of American Campus Communities worth $103,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.