Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 25,954 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Ciena worth $99,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,177,931,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,578,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23,228,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 464,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 464,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,349,000 after buying an additional 445,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $178,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,736. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

