Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.63, $11.91, $13.92 and $10.42. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $53,448.52 and $2,406.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00339728 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00419297 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,348,436 coins and its circulating supply is 7,348,432 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.71, $20.33, $5.63, $10.42, $7.59, $18.98, $11.91, $70.83, $31.10, $50.68, $13.92 and $33.89. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

