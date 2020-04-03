Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Gifto has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Allbit, Bithumb and Binance. Gifto has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.02617132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00197874 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047065 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bancor Network, Bibox, Upbit, CoinTiger, Allbit, CPDAX, OKEx, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Binance, Kryptono and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

