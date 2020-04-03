Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $78.18. 15,238,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,756,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,547. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

