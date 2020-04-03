Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 4.1% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,995 shares of company stock worth $5,092,547 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $78.21. 19,411,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,627,283. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.