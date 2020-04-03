Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) versus Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Head to Head Comparison

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 3 11 15 0 2.41 Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $77.54, indicating a potential upside of 0.73%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.57%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 23.99% 35.49% 12.69% Gritstone Oncology -2,163.41% -62.40% -47.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $22.45 billion 4.32 $5.39 billion $6.14 12.54 Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 53.09 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -2.23

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Gritstone Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Gritstone Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

