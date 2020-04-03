GINcoin Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. GINcoin has a market cap of $31,302.06 and approximately $152.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GINcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.02100387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.90 or 0.03475221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00591773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00779902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00075344 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025259 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00477659 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014739 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

