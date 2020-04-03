Glencore (GLEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Glencore (LON: GLEN) recently:

4/1/2020 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/1/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/25/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/20/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.84). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.76) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 280 ($3.68).

3/2/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/19/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/18/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/17/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2/17/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 270 ($3.55).

2/6/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/5/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

GLEN stock opened at GBX 126.88 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. Glencore PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.92.

Get Glencore PLC alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Glencore’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.