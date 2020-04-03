Global Digital Content (GDC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $168,043.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $168,043.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 39% against the US dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00598428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008142 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

