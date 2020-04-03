Global Social Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $86,229.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $86,229.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, Indodax and Rfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

