Gnosis Achieves Market Cap of $11.18 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $10.12 or 0.00149612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bitsane, Liqui and Bittrex. Gnosis has a market cap of $11.18 million and $34,632.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.02638417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, Poloniex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Mercatox, ABCC, Kraken, BX Thailand and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.