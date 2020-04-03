GoByte Price Tops $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. GoByte has a market capitalization of $157,531.64 and approximately $5,664.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019003 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,256,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

