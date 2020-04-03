GoChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a market cap of $6.56 million and $1.00 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, DragonEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.31 or 0.02627054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00197165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain’s genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,083,312,929 coins and its circulating supply is 941,423,248 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, Binance, DragonEX, Kucoin, Upbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

