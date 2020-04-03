Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 187,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,099. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.75. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock worth $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

