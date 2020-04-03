Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Godaddy from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

Godaddy stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock worth $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1,035.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

