goeasy Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.97 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$87.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$32.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.81. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$21.08 and a 1-year high of C$80.61. The company has a market cap of $478.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total transaction of C$3,633,197.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

