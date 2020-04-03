GoldCoin (GLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a market cap of $92,433.21 and $3.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00588235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007923 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000281 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

