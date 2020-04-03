GoldFund Hits Market Cap of $84,724.30 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. GoldFund has a market cap of $84,724.30 and approximately $2,824.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 78.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005217 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

