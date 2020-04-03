Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $38,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 435,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,988. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.