Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) vs. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd (NYSE:MHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd (NYSE:MHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

35.5% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 24.55% 11.60% 5.38% Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 3.15 $36.15 million $1.98 5.79 Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 3 2 0 2.40 Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus target price of $20.19, indicating a potential upside of 76.00%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd.

Risk and Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S. territories and possessions, political subdivisions, agencies and public authorities. The fund seeks to invest in investment grade debt securities rated in one of the four highest rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Lehman Brothers Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 28, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.