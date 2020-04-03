Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,540 Price Target

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,540 ($59.72) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,710 ($61.96) to GBX 4,860 ($63.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,270.65 ($56.18).

LON:RIO traded up GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,761 ($49.47). The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 2,968 ($39.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,687.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,125.10.

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, for a total transaction of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

