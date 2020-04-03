Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $41.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,543,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,768,520. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at $177,503,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,130,000 shares of company stock worth $71,602,400 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.