Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 103,372 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Gardner Denver worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Gardner Denver stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.