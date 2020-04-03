Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,334 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after acquiring an additional 361,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,828,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,000 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,427,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,200,000 after acquiring an additional 382,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 650,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 434,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of TMHC opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

