Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 55,503 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Sunrun worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $3,077,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 94,435 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $349,245.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,546 shares of company stock valued at $11,519,304 over the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunrun from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

