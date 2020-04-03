Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,895 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Myriad Genetics worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after buying an additional 313,410 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,178,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 226,400 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,994,000 after buying an additional 210,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 23,278.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MYGN opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

