Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $214.00 at Piper Sandler

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.64% from the company’s previous close.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.50.

Shares of GS traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.94. 1,736,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202,354. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.74 and a 200 day moving average of $215.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,542,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,225,908,000 after purchasing an additional 334,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,531,864,000 after purchasing an additional 307,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3,301.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,569,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,644,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,847,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,851,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,249,408,000 after purchasing an additional 603,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

