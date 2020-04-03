Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Neutral

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CABGY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of CABGY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 121,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,661. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

