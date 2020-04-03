Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) to Neutral

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NCMGY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.42. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

