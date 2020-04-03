GoldMint Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, GoldMint has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $205,683.72 and $353.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.02611565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00197417 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00047072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.