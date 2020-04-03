Golem 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.38 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and DragonEX. In the last week, Golem has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $34.77 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.31 or 0.02650074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00199315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047502 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Binance, OOOBTC, Mercatox, Livecoin, Poloniex, Iquant, GOPAX, Braziliex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, BitMart, Huobi, Ethfinex, ABCC, Bittrex, Koinex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, Liqui, WazirX, BigONE, BitBay, YoBit, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Tidex, Coinbe and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

