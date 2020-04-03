Gordon A. Walker Acquires 3,794 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $18,628.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,754.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SPLP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,831. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Steel Partners Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $364.17 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,082,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 70,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

