Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after buying an additional 306,762 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Graco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,895,000 after purchasing an additional 143,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Graco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,351,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 159,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.77. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

