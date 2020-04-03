Graft Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Graft has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $80,863.77 and approximately $984.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00792968 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

