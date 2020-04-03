Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 147.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,867,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,176,000 after buying an additional 404,399 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 514,236 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,220,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,902,000 after buying an additional 145,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after buying an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $132.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.