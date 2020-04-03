Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,949,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Graphic Packaging worth $32,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $9,425,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,159,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,252,000 after buying an additional 248,300 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

