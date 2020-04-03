Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $15.84 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

