Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.80% of Great Western Bancorp worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth $7,546,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

