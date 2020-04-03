Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,965 ($25.85).

GRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded Greggs to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Greggs alerts:

LON:GRG opened at GBX 1,503 ($19.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.50 ($16.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,958.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,063.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside bought 11,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,589 ($20.90) per share, with a total value of £178,778.39 ($235,172.84).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.