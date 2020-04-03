Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Greif worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Greif by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Greif had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Greif from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Greif from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

