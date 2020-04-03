Grin Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $41.29 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00006992 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bisq, Hotbit and LBank. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 38,229,360 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Coinall, LBank, Hotbit, Bisq, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

