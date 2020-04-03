GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AVAL)

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $4.42. 238,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

