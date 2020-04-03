Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,911 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

