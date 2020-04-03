Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41,763.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 117,773 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 96,117 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,879,000. FMR LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,994,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.11.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.56. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

